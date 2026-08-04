Meta faces India backlash over Narendra Modi video removal
Technology
Meta, the company behind Facebook, is in hot water with the Indian government after it briefly removed a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meta called it an accidental slip-up and put the video back, but officials aren't buying it; they say platforms can't just take down official government content.
Safe harbor removal risks Meta liability
"Safe harbor" is a legal shield that protects platforms like Meta from being sued over what users post, as long as they follow certain rules.
If India pulls this protection, Meta could be held responsible for things like misinformation or defamation on its sites, meaning way more legal headaches.
This whole episode shows how India is getting tougher on tech giants and wants them to be more accountable for sensitive content.