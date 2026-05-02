Meta faces New Mexico lawsuit over youth addiction and safety
Meta, the company behind Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, is in court in New Mexico, facing claims it made its platforms addictive for young people and didn't do enough to protect them.
The state's attorney general is calling the apps a "public nuisance," and if New Mexico wins, it could force Meta to make big changes to how its platforms work.
New Mexico seeks $3.7 billion
New Mexico wants $3.7 billion from Meta to fund a 15-year mental health plan for young people.
But Meta says meeting all these demands might be impossible and warns it could even leave the state if forced to comply.
This case follows another recent ruling where Meta was ordered to pay $375 million in damages over safety issues, so the outcome here could set a big precedent for social media companies everywhere.