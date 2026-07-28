Meta faces trial over platforms' impact on teen mental health
What's the story
The long-awaited trial between social media giant Meta and the state of Tennessee has begun in Nashville. The state's lawyers have accused Meta of ignoring internal research about the harmful effects of its platforms on teenagers. They claim that despite being aware of these dangers, Meta continued to prioritize profit over user safety.
Accusations
Lawsuit claims Instagram exacerbates mental health issues in teens
The state's lawyers have alleged that Meta's platforms, particularly Instagram, have contributed to mental health issues among teenagers.
They claim these include eating disorders, depression, and self-harm.
The lawsuit also accuses Meta of misleading users about the safety of its platforms while exposing teenagers to harmful features that fuel these risks.
Defense strategy
Meta's defense highlights transparency about platform risks
In response to the allegations, a lawyer for Meta argued that the company has been transparent about the risks teens face on Instagram and the amount of dangerous content it finds.
The attorney said that Meta works hard to identify and fix problems on its platforms.
This defense comes as part of a broader strategy by Meta to counter similar lawsuits from other states across the US.
Legal demands
Potential consequences for Meta if found liable
The Tennessee lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti's office, seeks financial penalties and a court order directing Instagram to modify aspects of its platform that are harmful to teens' mental health.
If the jury finds Meta liable, the trial will enter a second phase where Chancellor Russell Perkins will decide whether to impose financial penalties or mandate changes on Instagram for teen safety.
Evidence presented
Sound of smartphone notification to drive a point
During the trial, Tom Cartmell, a lawyer for the state, played the sound of a notification hitting a smartphone to illustrate his point.
He argued that unpredictable rewards like notifications trigger dopamine hits that promote addiction, especially among kids.
Cartmell also presented an internal 2017 document from Meta product managers acknowledging features like notifications and infinite scroll "are inherently at odds with well-being."
Accountability
Nearly every US state has sued Meta over similar allegations
In his defense, Kevin Huff, a lawyer for Meta, stressed that the company is actively searching for problems on its platforms to improve them.
He also emphasized that protecting teens online is a shared responsibility among all stakeholders.
This argument comes as nearly every state in the US has filed claims against Meta over its platforms' alleged impact on children.