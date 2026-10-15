Meta fixes Ray-Ban smart glasses bug, enables voice log controls
Technology
Meta just fixed a bug in its Ray-Ban smart glasses that made them record audio without you asking.
Even if you had turned off the feature, the glasses sometimes started recording on their own.
As of today, Meta says the problem's sorted, and now you can manage your voice logs right from Settings.
Meta disables camera if LED tampered
The random recordings definitely worried users, especially since they happened without any command, even though an LED light showed when recording was active.
With privacy already a hot topic around smart glasses, Meta is rolling out a mandatory update: if someone tampers with the LED indicator, the camera will automatically turn off.
It's all part of Meta's push to give users more control and peace of mind about their data.