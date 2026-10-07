Meta, Google DeepMind, Isomorphic Labs fund AI drug discovery initiative
Meta, Google DeepMind and Isomorphic Labs are teaming up with the Virtual Biology Initiative to use AI for faster, smarter drug discovery.
Backed by $300 million from Meta, Google DeepMind and Isomorphic Labs, the project is led by nonprofit Biohub, which wants to make sense of huge amounts of biological data so new medicines can be developed more quickly.
Initiative secures $1.8B for AI datasets
With total funding hitting $1.8 billion (thanks in part to big US government support), the initiative will build massive datasets to train AI models.
Cutting-edge lab techniques will help AI predict how cells respond to different conditions.
At first, funding companies may get early access to some of the data, but eventually this data will go public, potentially helping in developing new medicines faster.