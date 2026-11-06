Meta, Google challenge California law restricting social media for teens
What's the story
Meta, Google, and TikTok have sued California Attorney General Rob Bonta over a new law that limits social media features for users under 16. The legislation was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September and is set to come into force from January 1, 2027. The law prohibits platforms from providing autoplay videos and personalized feeds to minors.
Legal implications
Platforms could be fined for non-compliance
The new law also mandates platforms to delete accounts of users under 16 if they don't disable these features.
If the platforms fail to comply, they could be fined up to $50,000 per affected user.
Meta argues that AB 1709 violates the First Amendment by overriding its editorial decisions on content display and is preempted by Section 230.
TikTok and Google have made similar arguments against this legislation.
Platform responses
Law seen as unconstitutional restriction on free expression
In its lawsuit, Meta said, "The Act would make it unlawful for Meta to disseminate speech to minors altogether."
A TikTok spokesperson also criticized the law as an unconstitutional restriction on free expression.
They argued that it undermines the practice of curating content based on user preferences, something that is already done by bookstores, TV networks, and streaming services.
Privacy concerns
Age verification checks required under the law
Digital safety experts have warned that laws like AB 1709 can compromise the privacy of all platform users, including adults.
This is because they require age verification checks that collect more user data.
EFF Associate Director of State Affairs Rindala Alajaji said, "AB 1709 compels platforms to collect even more information from every user, invading everyone's privacy and frustrating our ability to remain anonymous online."
Activism impact
AB 1709 also cuts off youth from essential information
Alajaji also highlighted that social media use by teens has enabled impactful digital activism.
She cited examples like the Parkland shooting survivors' March for Our Lives and climate activist Greta Thunberg's global reach.
"As a functional ban on social media for youth under 16, AB 1709 cuts young people off from essential information and experiences," Alajaji said, adding it "silences the very voices it claims to protect."
Parental control
Law infringes on parental rights
The platforms also contend that the law infringes on parents' rights to control their teens' internet use via parental controls.
A Google spokesperson said, "We believe parents are best positioned to make the right decisions for their families, which is why we offer a range of protections and tools that put parents in control."
They added that overly broad laws like AB 1709 could disrupt systems designed to help kids find age-appropriate content.