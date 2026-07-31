Meta India head booked over AI-generated videos of PM Modi
What's the story
The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have registered two cases against Arun Srinivas, the head of Meta India, and several Facebook and Instagram accounts over AI-generated morphed content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. The cases were filed in response to complaints from two persons who claim that while using Instagram, they came across several altered and digitally modified videos and photographs presenting the prime minister in an obscene, derogatory and misleading manner.
Content allegations
First complaint by businessman
The first complaint was filed by S Aravind Reddy, a 29-year-old businessman.
According to his complaint, while scrolling Instagram, he came across content that included manipulated visuals obscenely depicting Modi with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an edited image of US President Donald Trump.
He alleged that such posts could mislead the public, spread misinformation, incite hatred or public unrest, outrage public decency, defame public figures, disturb public order and promote hostility.
Investigation request
BJP activist files 2nd complaint
The second complaint was filed by T Saikiran Goud, a Telangana BJP activist. He claimed to have seen objectionable reels and morphed images on Facebook and Instagram.
"We, BJP Telangana Karyakarthas, respectfully submit this complaint seeking an investigation into certain Instagram accounts that have allegedly been publishing and circulating content which...is derogatory toward the Prime Minister of India and appears to promote narratives that may be prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and public order of the nation," the complaint stated.
Legal action
Accused booked under IT Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
The complaints have been registered under Sections 66-C and 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deal with identity theft and publishing obscene material electronically.
The accused are also booked under Sections 353(2) and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for statements conducive to public mischief and forged electronic records harming reputation.
Ongoing probe
Noida woman also booked
A day earlier, a 25-year-old Noida resident, Ruchika Singh, was booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Modi in a social media video.
The police registered a first information report (FIR) against her under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
These include intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and statements conducing to public mischief and defamation.