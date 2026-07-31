Meta India head booked over AI-generated videos of PM Modi 

The first complaint was filed by S Aravind Reddy, a 29-year-old businessman.

According to his complaint, while scrolling Instagram, he came across content that included manipulated visuals obscenely depicting Modi with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an edited image of US President Donald Trump.

He alleged that such posts could mislead the public, spread misinformation, incite hatred or public unrest, outrage public decency, defame public figures, disturb public order and promote hostility.