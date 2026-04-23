Meta introduces Supervision Hub insights showing teens' AI chat topics
Technology
Meta just dropped a new feature that lets parents see what topics their teens are chatting about with AI on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram.
Through the Insights tab in the Supervision Hub, parents get an overview of broad areas like school, entertainment, and fashion.
The tool started in a handful of countries but is set to go global soon.
Lawsuits spur Meta safety measures
This update follows recent lawsuits pushing Meta to do more for minors' safety online, like a big case in New Mexico earlier this year.
In response, Meta has also set up an AI Wellbeing Expert Council and added conversation starters for parents, aiming to make AI safer and give families more control over how teens interact online.