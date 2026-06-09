Meta will offer you free training to staff data centers
What's the story
Meta Platforms has announced a $115 million investment in a workforce training program, "America's Workforce Academy." The initiative will offer free five-week courses in skilled trades and guarantee jobs upon graduation. The move comes as the tech giant races to staff its data centers, which are crucial for its artificial intelligence (AI) business.
Program details
Addressing skilled labor shortage
The "America's Workforce Academy" is a joint effort between Meta, commercial real estate services firm CBRE, and the Associated Builders and Contractors. It aims to address the shortage of skilled tradespeople in the US by offering training in electrical work, HVAC installation, welding, plumbing, and fiber-optic technology. Participants will receive an industry-recognized credential from the National Center for Construction Education and Research upon completing their course.
Program launch
Guaranteed jobs after graduation
The program guarantees a job with one of Meta's general contractors at an active data center construction site after graduation. The pilot will be launched in Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana, and Texas: states where Meta has existing or planned data center projects. This initiative is part of Meta's larger $600 billion investment plan for US infrastructure and jobs over the next three years.
Infrastructure scale
Data center construction demands specialized workers
Meta's largest data center, Hyperion, is in Richland Parish, Louisiana. It is so big that it could cover a large part of Manhattan. This scale of construction requires thousands of specialized workers. The Associated Builders and Contractors estimates that the US construction industry needs to add about 349,000 net new workers this year alone to meet demand from the data center boom.
Job shift
Shift in job landscape
The initiative also marks a shift in the kind of jobs tech companies are willing to invest in. While the industry has long championed software skills and computer science education, Meta's academy acknowledges that physical infrastructure needs equally specialized human capital. In April, Meta had announced a separate fiber-installation training program for fiber technician roles, which received 35,000 applications within its first week.