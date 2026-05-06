Meta is building AI agent to run your daily life

Meta is working on a highly personalized artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, the Financial Times reported. This advanced digital helper will be powered by the company's new Muse Spark AI model. The social media giant is also developing an internal AI agent called "Hatch," as per the Information.

Functionality Muse Spark AI model powers the assistant The primary aim of this new AI assistant is to perform daily tasks for Meta's billions of users. It is currently being tested internally by a select group of employees. The company hopes to develop a product similar to OpenAI's OpenClaw with the tool. OpenClaw can connect multiple hardware and software tools while learning from the data generated with minimal human intervention compared to chatbots.

Project Hatch Internal AI agent codenamed 'Hatch' Along with the external assistant, Meta is also training an internal AI agent codenamed "Hatch." The project is inspired by OpenClaw and aims to finish internal testing by the end of June. This dual approach highlights Meta's commitment to advancing its AI capabilities for both consumer-facing and internal applications.

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