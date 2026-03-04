Meta is forming a new AI engineering team

Meta inks $50 million annual deal with News Corp for AI

To help their AI learn faster, Meta just signed a major deal with News Corp, worth up to $50 million a year.

This gives Meta rights to use News Corp content from the US and UK, including material tied to the owner of the Wall Street Journal, for training its AI tools.

News Corp's CEO said the company had "one very public horizontal deal" and that it was at "an advanced stage" in other negotiations, hinting that even more partnerships could be on the way as Meta doubles down on its AI ambitions.