Meta is forming a new AI engineering team
Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is putting together a fresh AI engineering team inside its Reality Labs division.
Led by Maher Saba and reporting to CTO Andrew Bosworth, this move is all about bringing smarter tech into Meta's projects—think better features and cooler experiences powered by AI.
Meta inks $50 million annual deal with News Corp for AI
To help their AI learn faster, Meta just signed a major deal with News Corp, worth up to $50 million a year.
This gives Meta rights to use News Corp content from the US and UK, including material tied to the owner of the Wall Street Journal, for training its AI tools.
News Corp's CEO said the company had "one very public horizontal deal" and that it was at "an advanced stage" in other negotiations, hinting that even more partnerships could be on the way as Meta doubles down on its AI ambitions.