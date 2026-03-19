Meta is shutting down Horizon Worlds VR
Meta is shutting down its Horizon Worlds VR platform and moving all efforts to mobile.
By March 31, 2026, you won't find Horizon Worlds or Events on the Quest Store anymore.
Popular VR spots like Horizon Central and Kaiju lose support at the end of March, and everything else goes offline by June 15.
After that, Meta Horizon Plus subscribers will no longer receive Horizon Worlds benefits such as Meta Credits, digital clothing and avatars.
Reactions are mixed
This move follows recent layoffs at Meta's Reality Labs and the closure of several VR studios.
Reactions are split: some Quest users are glad to see an unpopular app go, while others worry what this means for the future of social VR.
If you're a fan or just curious about where Meta is headed next, it's a big shift worth keeping an eye on.