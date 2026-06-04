Meta launches AI creator assistant on Facebook to help creators

Assistant available in US Canada India

The tool lets creators chat with it for follow-up questions, spot shifts in audience demographics, and brainstorm fresh content ideas, like suggesting trending audio or topics tied to cultural moments.

Right now, it's available in the US Canada, and India, but Meta says it plans to bring the assistant to more countries in the future.

Plus, new AI translation tools mean creators can reach fans worldwide with lip-synced Reels in languages like Arabic and French. Over 500 million people are watching translated videos every week!