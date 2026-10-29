Meta launches Waddle World, an AI pet journal app
What's the story
Meta has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) app called Waddle World. It is currently available on both iOS and Android platforms for adults in the Philippines, as noticed by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The new app lets users pick and nurture their own virtual pets. The launch of Waddle World comes amid Meta's ongoing experiments with AI apps and could be a precursor to its upcoming Tamagotchi-like device powered by Muse.
App features
More than just a virtual pet
Waddle World is not just a virtual pet game, but also a journaling tool. Users can narrate their day through voice or text and the pet will transcribe it in its own voice with an accompanying doodle.
The app also offers mini-games that last for a few minutes each. Plus, it sends users weekly postcards based on their interactions with the pet.
App distinction
Not a chatbot, says Meta
Meta has made it clear that Waddle World is not a chatbot or an assistant, but a virtual pet in its own right.
The company has also emphasized that the app is not meant to be a habit builder.
This sets it apart from other AI-centric apps released by Meta like Pocket and Vibes, which focus on game coding and video generation respectively.
Future prospects
Muse Charm device unveiled at Connect?
The launch of Waddle World also gives a sneak peek into Meta's future plans for AI.
At its Connect event in September, the company unveiled Muse Charm, an egg-shaped companion device for its Muse AI agent.
The success of Waddle World could determine whether Meta expands this concept beyond virtual pets and into hardware-based AI companions.
Twitter Post
Waddle World is available in Philippines for now
🚨 Meta launches AI Tamagotchi! 🐣— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 27, 2026
Meet Waddle World, an AI-powered virtual pet that:
• 🧠 Remembers your conversations
• 📝 Creates illustrated journals
• 💌 Sends personalised postcards
• 🎮 Lets you feed it and play games
Currently available in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/S8WJJFNE9R