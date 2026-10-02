Meta launches AI tools across Facebook, Instagram to fight scams
Technology
Meta is stepping up its game against online scams by rolling out fresh AI tools across Facebook and Instagram.
After removing over 159 million scam ads and taking down almost 11 million accounts on Facebook and Instagram associated with criminal scam centers just last year,
Meta's latest move uses AI to scan posts, images, and links for sneaky scam tactics, making it harder for scammers to slip through.
Meta alerts on impersonations and links
The new tech zeros in on things like celebrity impersonations and sketchy links that try to trick you into clicking.
If you get a weird friend request or someone tries to access your WhatsApp from another device, Meta will now send you a heads-up.
It's all about keeping your social feeds safer without the hassle.