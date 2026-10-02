Meta launches AI tools to curb Facebook, Instagram scams
Technology
Meta is bringing in new AI-powered tools to help catch and remove scams across Facebook and Instagram.
Just last year, they took down more than 159 million scam ads and almost 11 million accounts on Facebook and Instagram associated with criminal scam centers.
These updates are all about keeping users safer as scammers get trickier.
AI detects fake profiles, platform alerts
The upgraded AI can spot fake profiles, sketchy links, and even those celebrity impersonation scams that pop up in your feed.
On Facebook, you'll get alerts for suspicious friend requests, especially if they look random or come from abroad.
WhatsApp will now warn you if someone tries to link your account to another device, while Messenger lets you control scam detection settings.