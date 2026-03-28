Meta launches AI Transformation Week to accelerate companywide AI adoption
Meta (yes, the Facebook folks) is running "AI Transformation Week," an internal effort to increase AI adoption across roles and teams.
Employees are jumping into hackathons and hands-on demos, learning how new AI tools can help them code faster or quickly summarize information, right from their laptops or phones.
Meta reorganizes VR teams for AI
To make this shift real, Meta is reorganizing teams (especially in virtual reality) into smaller groups focused on building with AI.
Some job titles are even changing to highlight working alongside these smart tools.
Leading the charge is Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, who recently took charge of an internal program called "AI for Work" that aims to integrate AI tools more deeply into everyday operations, and said these tools could give "each employee so much more power to accomplish their work."