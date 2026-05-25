Meta launches 'Forum' iOS app for US Facebook Groups
Technology
Meta just dropped "Forum," a new iOS-only app (for now, U.S.-only) that gives Facebook Groups a fresh, Reddit-style vibe.
You log in with your Facebook account, and everything you post in Forum syncs right back to your regular groups.
Plus, you can use nicknames for a more personal touch.
Forum adds 'Ask' tab and moderation
Forum isn't just about chatting: it packs AI features like the "Ask" tab to help you find answers from group discussions faster.
Group admins get handy AI-powered moderation tools too.
If this sounds familiar, Meta tried a separate Groups app back in 2014 but shut it down after three years; Forum is their new take, now with smarter tech and more ways to connect.