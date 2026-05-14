Meta launches Incognito Chat on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has launched a new feature called "Incognito Chat," designed to enable users to have private conversations with Meta AI. The unique aspect of this feature is that even Meta won't be able to access the questions or answers exchanged during these chats. The innovation is part of WhatsApp's Private Processing system, which was introduced last year and powers existing AI features like message summarization and composition tools.

Privacy assurance How 'Incognito Chat' works The Incognito Chat feature is a way for WhatsApp to integrate AI chat without compromising its end-to-end encryption policy. This means only the people involved in a conversation can see the messages or hear calls. Unlike other generative AI platforms that offer an "incognito mode" to keep user interactions hidden from providers, WhatsApp's Incognito Chat completely hides these interactions from Meta itself.

Feature details Third-party audits and oversight for incognito chat Meta has assured that third-party audits and vulnerability reports will be invited on Private Processing, with expert oversight for Incognito Chat. This way, third parties can verify the durability of the code Meta ships for this feature. However, using WhatsApp for communication still requires users to trust Meta as they would with any cloud system. Currently, Incognito Chat is text-only, but support for image processing and voice recognition is in the works.

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Feature evolution Temporary disappearing chats by default Incognito chats are temporary by default, disappearing once the conversation is over. However, WhatsApp may consider adding a feature within Private Processing to save some or all of these conversations over time for users who want that history. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that "Incognito Chat handles all AI inference in a Trusted Execution Environment that ensures your messages are not accessible to us."

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