Meta launches Mac app bringing AI chatbot to desktop
Technology
Meta just rolled out a Mac app that brings its AI chatbot tools right to your desktop.
You can share your screen with the bot, ask questions about what is on display, get help with tasks using dictation, and basically have an AI assistant on standby, whether you are working solo, running a business, or creating content.
Meta app may use account data
The app connects smoothly with Instagram, Facebook, and Google Workspace, so you can handle ad campaigns or check emails and calendars without switching tabs.
But heads up: there is no incognito mode yet, and Meta might use information from connected accounts (like Google) to train its AI and target ads, a privacy concern.