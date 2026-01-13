Meta announces 'Meta Compute' initiative to supercharge AI infrastructure

Meta , the tech giant led by Mark Zuckerberg , is doubling down on its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company has announced a new initiative called "Meta Compute," aimed at strengthening its capabilities in this area. Zuckerberg revealed the plan, saying that Meta plans to significantly increase its energy capacity over the next few years.

Strategic advantage Meta's ambitious plans In his post on Threads, Zuckerberg said, "Meta is planning to build tens of gigawatts this decade, and hundreds of gigawatts or more over time." He emphasized that the way they engineer, invest in, and partner to build this infrastructure will be a strategic advantage for Meta. The tech giant's move comes as part of a broader trend among tech companies investing heavily in AI infrastructure.

Leadership team Key executives to lead Meta Compute Zuckerberg has appointed three key executives to lead the Meta Compute initiative. Santosh Janardhan, Meta's head of global infrastructure since 2009, will oversee technical architecture, software stack, silicon program and developer productivity. He'll also manage the company's global data center fleet and network. Daniel Gross, Co-founder of Safe Superintelligence with ex-OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, will head a new group responsible for long-term capacity strategy, supplier partnerships, industry analysis, planning, and business modeling.