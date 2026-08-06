Meta launches Muse Code to speed developers' coding and debugging
Meta just rolled out Muse Code, a new AI tool designed to help developers write and debug code faster.
Powered by the latest Muse Spark 1.2 model, it's built for tough coding projects and uses a pay-as-you-go system, so you only pay for what you use.
With this launch, Meta is stepping up its game against rivals like OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude.
Sub-agents, action log and token pricing
Muse Code can juggle long, complex tasks by running multiple sub-agents at once, making things quicker.
If your session crashes, an action log lets you pick up right where you left off, no more lost progress headaches.
Pricing starts at $1.25 per 1 million input tokens and $4.25 per 1 million output tokens, keeping it pretty affordable for most developers.
Meta trained Muse models together
Meta trained both Muse Spark 1.2 and Muse Code together to keep everything running smoothly.
The improvements from last month's Muse Spark 1.1, introduced for developer testing, helped make this version better at handling tricky instructions, showing Meta is serious about building smarter tools for developers.