Meta launches Muse Ember AI for coding and document parsing
Technology
Meta just launched Muse Ember, its latest AI model built to make repetitive jobs, like coding subtasks and document parsing, a lot easier and quicker.
Developed by Meta's Superintelligence Lab, this tool stands out for being super affordable at just 10 cents per million input tokens, cost-competitive with open-source alternatives such as DeepSeek V4.1 Flash and GLM 5.3 Flash.
Muse Ember handles text images audio
Muse Ember can handle text, images, and audio all at once, no need to juggle different models. It also teams up with the more powerful Muse Wonder model for bigger workloads.
Meta says it delivers "more intelligence per dollar" than competitors like Anthropic's Haiku or OpenAI's Luna.