Meta launches Muse image AI using Instagram posts and Reels
Technology
Meta just dropped Muse Image, an AI tool that can whip up new images using public Instagram posts and Reels.
It works by analyzing prompts and mixing photos together, and you'll find it on Meta's AI site, mobile apps, and even in Instagram or WhatsApp chats.
For now, though, it can only use Instagram content that's downloaded or screenshotted. There's no direct Instagram integration yet.
Set Instagram to private disable sharing
If you want to keep your Instagram posts out of Muse Image's reach, set your account to private in the "Who can see your account" settings.
You can also turn off sharing and reuse options for posts and Reels.
These quick tweaks help protect what you share while still letting people find your profile if you want.