Meta launches Muse image allowing reuse of public Instagram posts
Meta released Muse Image, an AI feature that lets people create images using public Instagram posts, even if they're not the original creator.
It's live now on Meta's AI website and app, with plans to roll it out to Facebook and Messenger soon.
While the tech is cool, it's got folks talking about privacy since your public content can be reused without asking.
Instagram settings to block AI reuse
If you'd rather not have your posts show up in someone else's AI art, head into Instagram settings.
Under "Who can see your account," switch to private for more control.
Want to stay public but limit AI use? Go to "How others can interact with you" and turn off "Sharing and reuse."
That way, others can't use your posts or reels in AI-generated images, even if you keep sharing them with the world.