Meta launches Muse image on Instagram amid user misuse concerns
Technology
Meta just dropped Muse Image on Instagram, and it's got people talking.
The feature lets anyone create AI images using public Instagram accounts just by tagging them (no heads-up to the account owner).
While Meta claims it's all about making invites and custom designs more personal, many users worry this could be misused for things like explicit or unethical content.
Disable posts and reels in settings
If you'd rather not have your posts used, go to profile settings > "Sharing and reuse" and switch off Posts and Reels.
Setting your account to private also blocks the tool.
Just a heads-up: any AI images already made with your content won't disappear, even after you opt out.