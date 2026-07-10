Meta launches Muse image on Instagram amid user misuse concerns Technology Jul 10, 2026

Meta just dropped Muse Image on Instagram, and it's got people talking.

The feature lets anyone create AI images using public Instagram accounts just by tagging them (no heads-up to the account owner).

While Meta claims it's all about making invites and custom designs more personal, many users worry this could be misused for things like explicit or unethical content.