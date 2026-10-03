Meta launches Muse image to generate images from Instagram content

Muse Image packs over 30 fun effects for Stories, and even lets people remix public posts and Reels, which has some users worried about privacy.

If you want more control, head to your Instagram settings: set your account to private or turn off "Sharing and reuse" for Posts/Reels under "How others can interact with you."

For Reels audio, switch off "Allow people to create with and reuse your original audio" so others can't use it without asking.