Meta launches Muse image to remix Instagram posts and Reels
Technology
Meta just dropped Muse Image, an artificial intelligence feature that can remix your Instagram posts and Reels into brand-new images based on what you ask for.
You can blend multiple pics, play with 30-plus effects, and share your creations straight to Instagram Stories, feeds, or chats.
Muse Image is live on Meta AI's website, apps, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and it's coming soon to Facebook and Messenger too.
Disable Instagram content reuse setting
If you'd rather not have your Instagram content used by Muse Image or other Meta AI features, check your privacy settings.
Make sure your account isn't public under "Who can see your account," and turn off "Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features at Meta" in the interaction settings.