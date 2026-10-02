Meta launches Muse image using public Instagram posts and Reels
Technology
Meta just dropped Muse Image, a tool that lets you whip up AI-generated images using public Instagram posts and Reels.
You can mix your own descriptions, photos, or prompts to make something totally new.
Right now, it works in Instagram and WhatsApp chats, but it's coming soon to Facebook and Messenger too.
Disable posts reels and original audio
Muse Image comes with 30-plus effects for Stories, but some users worry about their posts being reused without asking.
If you want more privacy, head to "Sharing and reuse" in your account settings: you can turn off permissions for Posts and Reels so Meta AI won't use them.
There's also an option to block original audio reuse in Reels for extra peace of mind.