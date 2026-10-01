Meta launches Muse on iPad after iPhone, tops 6.6 million downloads
Technology
Meta just dropped its AI assistant, Muse, on the iPad, only a month after it showed up on the iPhone.
That's a pretty quick move, especially compared to Instagram's slow rollout for tablets.
Since launch, Muse has racked up more than 6.6 million downloads and makes handling emails or booking reservations super simple.
Muse integrates productivity apps and retailers
Muse connects with apps like Asana, Canva, Dropbox, Zoom, and now Notion and Granola, so you can organize both work and personal stuff in one place.
It even helps with shopping thanks to partnerships with Best Buy, Gap, and Walmart.
Plus, Meta is teaming up with industry partners to make sure AI assistants like Muse are recognized as helpful tools (not just random bots) when you're browsing or buying online.