Meta launches Muse Spark AI to personalize experiences across apps Technology Apr 10, 2026

Meta (the folks behind Facebook and Instagram) just dropped Muse Spark, a new AI model designed to make your time on its apps smarter and more personal.

It can handle complex reasoning and juggle different types of content, so things like shopping recommendations should feel way more tailored from now on.

This is Meta's latest move to keep up with AI heavyweights like OpenAI and Google.