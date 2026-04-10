Meta launches Muse Spark AI to personalize experiences across apps
Meta (the folks behind Facebook and Instagram) just dropped Muse Spark, a new AI model designed to make your time on its apps smarter and more personal.
It can handle complex reasoning and juggle different types of content, so things like shopping recommendations should feel way more tailored from now on.
This is Meta's latest move to keep up with AI heavyweights like OpenAI and Google.
Meta invested $14.3B in Scale AI
Meta isn't holding back. It has set up a new Meta Superintelligence Labs, invested $14.3 billion in Scale AI, and could spend up to $135 billion this year just on AI upgrades.
The plan: Bring Muse Spark across Meta AI app and website, with expansion planned for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Ray-Ban smart glasses, for smoother interactions everywhere.
Investors seem pretty happy too—Meta's stock jumped more than 3% after the news.