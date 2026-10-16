Meta launches Muse Spark Open, 816 billion-parameter AI model free

If your company and its affiliates together make more than $20 million in gross revenue over any 12-month period and wants to offer Muse Spark Open or models derived from it as a service, you'll need to notify Meta and sign a separate written agreement, and everything built with it has to say "Built with Muse Spark Open."

For most developers and early-stage startups, though, Meta's terms should still allow them to fine-tune the model and build products without paying the company, provided they follow the license requirements, including adding the required label.

So if you're just experimenting or building cool projects for yourself, you're good to go!