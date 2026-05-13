Meta launches Muse Spark voice AI conversation feature in India
Technology
Meta just rolled out its Muse Spark-powered AI Voice Conversation feature in India.
This upgrade lets you chat with Meta's AI using your voice, and it feels pretty natural: think smooth pauses, easy language switching, and instant updates on things like cricket scores or news.
Muse Spark adds live AI shopping
Muse Spark isn't just about talking; it will also bring real-time object recognition with Live AI and a shopping tool that links Facebook Marketplace to listings from across the web.
Meta plans to add Muse Spark to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, and even smart glasses.