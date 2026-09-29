Meta launches Muse to help small businesses and diversify revenue
Meta just rolled out its AI assistant, Muse, to help small business owners handle daily tasks and connect with more customers.
It's a fresh move from Meta as it looks to grow beyond just ad revenue.
Muse links Instagram, Facebook, productivity apps
Muse links up with Instagram professional account analytics, Facebook Pages, and Meta ad accounts, plus tools like Asana, Dropbox, Figma, Notion, and Zoom, making it easier to manage everything from branding to finances.
You're always in control: Muse won't post anything without your OK.
Most features are free; extra options come with a paid plan.
Muse reaches 2.8 million downloads
Launched only this month, Muse is already topping free app charts in the US and Canada with about 2.8 million downloads in two weeks.
It's quickly becoming a go-to for business tasks like shopping or travel bookings.