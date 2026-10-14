Meta launches Muse Wonder, Muse Wonder Full amid privacy concerns
Meta just dropped two new AI helpers, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, promising to make life easier by handling your emails, calendars, and documents.
But not everyone's convinced it's all good: there are real concerns about how these tools handle personal data.
Things got even more tense after a September Threads post by YouTuber Matt J. Robb claiming his Muse agent shared his address with a buyer on Facebook Marketplace without his knowledge.
Meta patches Muse security flaw
Meta says Muse uses a virtual machine for data control and has a Sentinel system to watch over connected services.
Still, there have been bumps: two weeks after the launch of Muse, security researcher Patrick Wardle found a flaw, which Meta subsequently patched.
While Meta says Muse's virtual-machine data was not shared with its advertising systems, the system can still access your information for operational needs.