Meta launches Muse Wonder, Muse Wonder Full amid privacy concerns

Meta just dropped two new AI helpers, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, promising to make life easier by handling your emails, calendars, and documents.

But not everyone's convinced it's all good: there are real concerns about how these tools handle personal data.

Things got even more tense after a September Threads post by YouTuber Matt J. Robb claiming his Muse agent shared his address with a buyer on Facebook Marketplace without his knowledge.