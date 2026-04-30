Meta blames Iran outages, Russia's WhatsApp curbs for 20M user-drop

Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has reported a massive loss of 20 million users in the last quarter. The drop was revealed during an earnings call. The decline is measured by "Family daily active people," a term Meta uses to refer to all combined users across its platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

User loss explanation User decline attributed to internet disruptions and restrictions Meta has attributed the drop in user numbers to "internet disruptions in Iran, as well as a restriction on access to WhatsApp in Russia." However, the company has not clarified which platform was most affected by these issues. This lack of transparency has led some observers to question whether Meta is hiding potential declines in daily users for its leading social media platform.

Financial adjustments Capital expenditures on the rise for Meta Despite the user drop, Meta is ramping up its projected capital expenditures for 2026. The company now expects to spend between $125-145 billion, which is $10 billion more than its previous estimates. This hike is mainly due to anticipated increases in component costs and "to a lesser extent," additional expenses for future data center capacity.

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