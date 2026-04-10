Meta moves engineers to applied AI to boost efficiency
Technology
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is moving a bunch of its software engineers over to a new Applied AI (AAI) Engineering unit.
This reorganization, shared in an internal memo this week, means some teams are being reorganized, and layoffs could be coming.
The goal? To build smarter AI tools and boost how efficiently things run across the company.
AAI unit led by Maher Saba
The AAI unit, led by Maher Saba since March, is focused on creating AI that can write code and help build products on its own.
Mark Zuckerberg is calling 2026 the year that AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work: he wants teams to become "AI native" and plans to trim down management layers so people can get more done with less red tape.