Meta patents antenna layout under lenses for head worn devices

The patent details two antennas under each lens, all hooked up to a radio near the nose bridge.

This layout helps boost efficiency (especially for MIMO technology) by keeping the antennas separated and their electrical connections similar in length.

Plus, the antennas are wrapped in a signal-friendly material for protection.

While there is no product launch yet, this idea could pop up in a range of head-worn devices, from artificial reality glasses to aviation goggles, down the road.