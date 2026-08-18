Meta patents antenna layout under lenses for head worn devices
Meta patented a fresh antenna setup that could make smart glasses, virtual reality headsets, and even night-vision goggles work better.
By shifting the antennas from the temples to right below the lenses, Meta's design frees up space and cuts down on tech interference, so you get stronger wireless signals and could improve signal quality.
Patent describes MIMO friendly antenna layout
The patent details two antennas under each lens, all hooked up to a radio near the nose bridge.
This layout helps boost efficiency (especially for MIMO technology) by keeping the antennas separated and their electrical connections similar in length.
Plus, the antennas are wrapped in a signal-friendly material for protection.
While there is no product launch yet, this idea could pop up in a range of head-worn devices, from artificial reality glasses to aviation goggles, down the road.