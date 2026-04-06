Meta pauses Mercor partnership after cyberattack reportedly linked to LiteLLM

Mercor probes breach after LAPSUS$ claim

Mercor is now teaming up with outside experts to figure out exactly what happened and how much was compromised.

Meanwhile, the hacker group LAPSUS$ says it grabbed nearly 4TB of data, including databases and source code.

Despite this mess, Mercor raised $350 million in funding and hit a $10 billion valuation.

This incident has also led other big AI companies to reevaluate working with Mercor for now.