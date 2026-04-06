Meta pauses Mercor partnership after cyberattack reportedly linked to LiteLLM
Technology
Meta has put its partnership with AI recruiter Mercor on hold after a major cyberattack.
The breach, linked to a supply chain issue involving LiteLLM, reportedly exposed a huge chunk of Mercor's data.
Mercor probes breach after LAPSUS$ claim
Mercor is now teaming up with outside experts to figure out exactly what happened and how much was compromised.
Meanwhile, the hacker group LAPSUS$ says it grabbed nearly 4TB of data, including databases and source code.
Despite this mess, Mercor raised $350 million in funding and hit a $10 billion valuation.
This incident has also led other big AI companies to reevaluate working with Mercor for now.