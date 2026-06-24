Meta plans prediction market app to rival Kalshi, Polymarket
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has asked his team to develop a prediction markets platform, according to a report by The New York Times. The move has already affected the stocks of sports betting companies DraftKings and Flutter Entertainment, with both witnessing a decline after the report was published.
App operations
Meta's prediction market app is separate from other platforms
The prediction market app, internally dubbed "Arena," is being developed by a small team within Meta. It will work separately from the company's other apps such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. While initially users won't be able to bet real money on the platform, reports say that this feature could be added later on. During launch, the app will use a video game-style points system.
Market reaction
DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment stocks react to news
Following the news of Meta's prediction markets app, DraftKings's stock fell over 2%, hitting its lowest point of the day. Flutter Entertainment's shares also dropped nearly 2% after the announcement but remained positive on the day with a 0.4% increase.
Market growth
Prediction markets' popularity and regulatory scrutiny
Prediction market apps have gained popularity since the 2024 US presidential elections. Kalshi, founded in 2018, was valued at $22 billion in May, double its valuation six months ago. The total amount wagered on prediction market apps hit a record nearly $30 billion last month, according to Dune Analytics. However, the industry has also drawn regulatory attention due to cases of insider trading and other abuses.