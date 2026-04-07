Meta previews interactive apps for Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses
Technology
Meta previewed a bunch of new apps in development for its Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses, making them way more interactive and useful.
Now Meta showed off proposed apps including a hide-and-seek game that records you playing with your kids, plant identification, and a time-lapse app that records you drawing, all straight from your glasses.
Aira and OOrion expand glasses accessibility
Meta's not stopping at games and creative tools: it's also focusing on accessibility.
The new Aira app connects users to real-time visual help through the glasses' camera feed, while OOrion helps people with low vision by recognizing objects and text.
It's all about making these smart glasses more versatile and inclusive for everyone.