Meta pushes back AI model 'Avocado' launch to May

Meanwhile, Meta is also looking to license Google's Gemini model

With Avocado lagging, Meta is now considering licensing Google's Gemini model while also working on another project called Watermelon.

The Avocado team, led by Alexandr Wang at TBD Lab, has faced some internal disagreements and even lost a few researchers along the way.

Still, Mark Zuckerberg says he sees long-term potential in these models, even if they aren't industry leaders just yet.