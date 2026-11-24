Meta Quest 3S back in stock for Black Friday $297
The Meta Quest 3S is back in stock for Black Friday at $297, down from its usual price.
You get a $52 discount, plus Golf+ (worth $29.99) and 1,800 in-game credits thrown in.
The deal's available on Best Buy and Amazon, perfect timing if you've been waiting for a more affordable way into VR.
Quest 3S matches Quest 3 hardware
Despite the lower price, the Quest 3S packs the same chipset and RAM as the pricier Quest 3 ($599).
It supports the same chipset and RAM as the pricier Quest 3 and can play the latest games and Quest 3-exclusive titles.
You'll have access to popular titles like Batman Arkham Shadow, plus a trial of Meta Horizon+.
If you're looking to dive into immersive gaming without breaking the bank, this is one of the best deals around right now.