Despite the lower price, the Quest 3S packs the same chipset and RAM as the pricier Quest 3 ($599).

It supports the same chipset and RAM as the pricier Quest 3 and can play the latest games and Quest 3-exclusive titles.

You'll have access to popular titles like Batman Arkham Shadow, plus a trial of Meta Horizon+.

If you're looking to dive into immersive gaming without breaking the bank, this is one of the best deals around right now.