Meta's Ray-Ban (Gen 3) brings new styles and audio upgrades
What's the story
Meta has launched the third generation of its smart glasses, the Meta Ray-Ban (Gen 3). The new collection comes in a range of styles: Wayfarer, Aviator, and Zena, each starting at $449. There's also an entry-level Adventurer style (with just Meta branding) starting at $249. The launch was announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Meta Connect 2026. The updated collection now offers a whopping 51 style combinations, adjustable temple tips for a customized fit, and improved audio capabilities.
Style expansion
New styles include limited launch edition Ray-Ban aviators
The new collection also includes a limited launch edition for the 90th anniversary of Aviator with a retro look.
Other additions are Capri, a cat-eye frame, and Nova, a rounded shape.
Meta is also collaborating with Lisa from Blackpink on several new styles. The special edition features a custom case, star details on temple tips, and surprise charms inspired by her pets.
Tech upgrades
Glasses come with Dolby Atmos spatial audio capture
The new Meta Ray-Ban (Gen 3) glasses come with Dolby Atmos spatial audio capture, which preserves the directionality of sounds around the wearer.
This feature is intended to make recordings more immersive by capturing the spatial experience of being in a room.
The glasses also come with six microphones for clear voice capture in noisy environments and wind noise reduction.
Product upgrades
Meta also introduced audio-only glasses
Along with the new styles, Meta also launched a pair of audio-only glasses, Ray-Ban Meta Audio. These cost $349 and weigh just 43g.
They offer a battery life of 12 hours on a single charge (or up to 48 hours in case).
The company also announced an upgrade to its Display glasses with hands-free navigation, Hologram personas for video calls, new apps, notification mirroring from your phone, and Threads integration.