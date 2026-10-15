Meta releases Muse Spark open for Mac Studio M5 Ultra
Meta just dropped its Muse Spark Open AI model for Apple Mac Studio computers with the powerful M5 Ultra chip.
This means you can now run a seriously advanced AI (think 816 billion parameters and a massive 1-million-token context window) right on your desktop.
It's built to handle big tasks like coding, multi-step reasoning, and long-term planning, all while running smoothly using Apple's MLX framework.
Available via Baseten and Amazon SageMaker
Muse Spark Open is tuned to make the most of the M5 Ultra chip, letting two Mac Studio computers team up as a supercomputer with tons of memory and lightning-fast data speeds.
You can access it through API platforms like Baseten or grab its weights from Amazon SageMaker AI and Google Cloud Model Garden.
Meta also promises it's passed tough safety checks, so you get powerful AI that's designed to be safe to use.