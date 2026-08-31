Meta removes scam ads after India flags banking malware threat
Meta took down a bunch of scammy ads after India flagged them on Monday.
These ads operating under names such as "Night Play" and "Kyss," using clickbait images to lure people onto phishing sites.
Once there, users were tricked into downloading malware that could swipe their bank info and drain their accounts.
India orders Google shut Firebase accounts
Even after the official warning, Reuters spotted at least 39 of these shady ads still running.
India's advisory explained how these apps secretly grabbed user data, PINs, and OTPs to steal money, part of a bigger wave of cyber fraud as digital payments grow in the country.
India also directed Google to shut down hundreds of accounts on its Firebase platform after finding criminals were using the service to impersonate major banks, showing just how seriously they're taking online safety right now.