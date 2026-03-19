Meta reverses decision to shut down VR version of Horizon

Meta originally wanted to move Horizon Worlds fully to mobile devices and stop supporting the VR version by June 15, 2026. The shift was meant to focus on mobile since downloads there were booming, 45 million total and a big jump this year alone, even though people aren't spending much money in the app.

Meta is still trimming features

Even with this change of heart for VR fans, Meta is still trimming features.

Some areas and events inside Horizon Worlds will be removed from Quest headsets; no date was specified, and some digital items like avatar clothing are being dropped from the subscription service.

All this comes as Meta faces big losses in its Reality Labs division and slowing Quest sales.