Meta rolls out Muse Code AI assistant for developers
Meta just rolled out Muse Code, its new AI assistant built to help developers tackle complex coding tasks, especially in massive software projects.
Announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, the tool is still in beta but already supports everything from planning and writing code to checking results.
The best part? It handles heavy lifting without messing with your workspace.
Muse Code uses Muse Spark
Muse Code uses Meta's Muse Spark model to split big jobs into smaller pieces, letting sub-agents work on them at the same time in safe, separate spaces.
In testing, it managed to build six game features at once with zero conflicts, pretty smooth!
Setup is easy too: just one command and you're good to go.
Alexandr Wang, Meta's AI chief, who leads Meta Superintelligence Labs, says it's affordable and fits different workflows, making it a strong rival for tools like OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude Code.