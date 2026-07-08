Meta's new AI image tool sparks fresh privacy worries
What's the story
Meta has launched its latest artificial intelligence (AI) image generator, Muse Image, developed by the company's dedicated AI unit, Meta Superintelligence Labs. The feature was previously known as Mango and is now available for free on the Meta AI app as well as through Instagram and WhatsApp. Despite its creative potential, Muse Image has already sparked some controversy due to its ability to manipulate public Instagram users' photos without their explicit consent.
Privacy issues
Privacy concerns over image manipulation
The controversial feature of Muse Image allows users to manipulate photos of other public Instagram users, as long as they tag the person in question. This has raised major privacy concerns, with one user calling it "a privacy landmine waiting to detonate." Meta's policy does state that people may be able to create content with your Instagram content using AI features at Meta and you won't be notified about such content created using these features.
Use cases
Less invasive applications of Muse Image
Despite the privacy concerns, Muse Image also offers some less invasive applications. These include creating custom ads and experimenting with interior decorating ideas. In a promotional video, a user uses Muse to see how a secondhand couch would look in their garage. This last feature is meant to work with Facebook Marketplace, Meta's popular platform for used furniture and accessories.
Advanced capabilities
Prompt-based image editing and new AI effects for Instagram Stories
Muse Image also comes with prompt-based image editing, letting users create images for sharing across Meta's apps and platforms. The company says you can ask it to mock up an image of yourself in front of a historical landmark or cleanly erase a photobomber from the background of a shot. Along with this, Meta is also launching new AI effects for Instagram Stories powered by Muse Image, including customizable filters that can modify existing photos.
Strategic moves
Meta continues to push into AI
Despite being accused of having a nebulous AI strategy, Meta continues to invest heavily in AI infrastructure. The company has launched several AI apps and services over the past year, including an assistant called Creator and Pocket, an app for coding video games. Muse Video, a new AI video generator, is also "already in development," according to Meta.