Meta rolls out Muse Spark on Meta AI in US.

Muse Spark tackles science math health

Muse Spark tackles tough questions in science, math, and health, plus it can even estimate calories for a meal.

You get to pick between "Instant" and "Thinking" modes depending on how fast you want answers.

Meta plans to weave Muse Spark into more features in the future and is looking at bigger (maybe open-source) versions down the line.

This marks a fresh start after earlier hurdles with its Llama models.