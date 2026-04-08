Meta rolls out Muse Spark on Meta AI in US.
Technology
Meta just rolled out Muse Spark on the Meta AI app and website in the US it will come to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Meta's smart glasses in the coming weeks.
This launch is part of Meta's renewed push into AI under Mark Zuckerberg.
For now, Muse Spark is available on the Meta AI app and website in the US.
Muse Spark tackles science math health
Muse Spark tackles tough questions in science, math, and health, plus it can even estimate calories for a meal.
You get to pick between "Instant" and "Thinking" modes depending on how fast you want answers.
Meta plans to weave Muse Spark into more features in the future and is looking at bigger (maybe open-source) versions down the line.
This marks a fresh start after earlier hurdles with its Llama models.